Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.15

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 1972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at $112,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

