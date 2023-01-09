Warburg Research Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €45.40 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €45.40 ($48.30) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Vonovia stock traded up €0.33 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €24.47 ($26.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €51.30 ($54.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

