Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Zalando stock traded up €0.92 ($0.98) during trading on Monday, reaching €39.32 ($41.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,257 shares. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a one year high of €49.86 ($53.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.84.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

