Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 82,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,341. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

