Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $262.32

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $262.32 and last traded at $262.32, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.58 and its 200 day moving average is $267.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

