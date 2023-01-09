WAXE Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $49.72 or 0.00286551 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $200,077.22 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00447549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.01434443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.08 or 0.31611527 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.