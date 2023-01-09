WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.09-5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $545-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.93 million. WD-40 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.09-$5.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $162.60. 268,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,491. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.18.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.