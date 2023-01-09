WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %

WD-40 stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.60. The stock had a trading volume of 268,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. WD-40’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in WD-40 by 548.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

