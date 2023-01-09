Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.01

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 4200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 196.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

