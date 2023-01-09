Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BCE (BCE)

BCE (TSE: BCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2023 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$66.00 to C$64.00.

1/3/2023 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00.

1/3/2023 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$64.00.

12/21/2022 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$55.66 and a 12 month high of C$74.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

