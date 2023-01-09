Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $121.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.22.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $129.93.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after acquiring an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.