Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $294.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.23.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $243.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.73. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $312.96.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $19,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Lennox International by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

