Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,101 shares of company stock worth $649,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after purchasing an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

