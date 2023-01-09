West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Lowered to C$132.00 at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$133.40.

Shares of TSE:WFG traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.10. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$89.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

