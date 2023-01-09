Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 19,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $29.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 57.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
