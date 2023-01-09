Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 19,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 57.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

