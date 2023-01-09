Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 164,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 111,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.73 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold ( CVE:WHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.