Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $109.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

