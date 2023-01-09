White Pine Investment CO Acquires 1,125 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 71.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 43,022 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

