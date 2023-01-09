White Pine Investment CO Has $6.46 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 2.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.57% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.99. 7,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

