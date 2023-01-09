White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,260 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 54,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $32,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.07. 31,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.