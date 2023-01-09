White Pine Investment CO Sells 8,296 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 906,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,662,598. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.