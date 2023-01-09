Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.36. 44,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.