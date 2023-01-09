Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.51 on Monday, hitting $146.02. The stock had a trading volume of 104,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $239.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.