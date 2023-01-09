WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $72.76 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. WINkLink has a market cap of $72.76 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00442038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01437176 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,389.86 or 0.31221988 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007575 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $12,890,643.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

