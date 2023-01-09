WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 694 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.91. 11,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,378. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $229.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

