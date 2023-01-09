WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VOO stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.33. 102,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,290. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

