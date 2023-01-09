WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $241,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after purchasing an additional 277,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.83. 22,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,175. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

