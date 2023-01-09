WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $760,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.29. 15,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $452.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.