WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 109 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,425. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

