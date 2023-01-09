WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 5,820 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $19.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $501.92. 24,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

