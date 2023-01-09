Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $233,538.12 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,035,897.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,176. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $261.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

