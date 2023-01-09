Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $282.50 or 0.01628264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $94.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00447549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.58 or 0.01434443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.08 or 0.31611527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,713,551 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

