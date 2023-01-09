Wrapped TRON Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and approximately $7.56 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05513908 USD and is up 6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,614,169.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

