Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84. Approximately 8,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

