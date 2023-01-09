Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
