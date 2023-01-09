Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

