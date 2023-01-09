Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 3.5%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALAGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $645.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

