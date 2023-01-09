YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.73

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 61912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $7,279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

