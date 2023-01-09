Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 33,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,871,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.