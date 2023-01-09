Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading 9.4% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.23. 17,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 836,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

