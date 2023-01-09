ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.94.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,484,000 after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.