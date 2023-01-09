Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZURVY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

