Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 5,760 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $19.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.48. 21,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

