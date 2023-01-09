Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,295. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.