Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Sema4 worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Sema4 Trading Up 31.0 %

Shares of SMFR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. 48,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,331. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. Analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,808,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,506.

Sema4 Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

