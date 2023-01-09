Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 46,000 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 105,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,966. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.