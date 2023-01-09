Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 915,000 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 524,167 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

SWN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 208,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,411,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

