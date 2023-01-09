Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $365,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,785 shares of company stock worth $21,984,376. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of NET traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,866. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.