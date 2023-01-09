Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 16,450 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for about 3.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Everest Re Group worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $352.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,550. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $352.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average is $292.55.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.