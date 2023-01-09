Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes $615,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.46. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $520.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,442 shares of company stock valued at $112,611,127. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

