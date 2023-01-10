Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

AAU opened at $0.26 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

