Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.30.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Amarin Price Performance

Amarin stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.73. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

